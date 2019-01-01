Children's Designer Clothes

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Calling all seamstresses and hobby fashion designers. It is time to start to profit from your good fashion sense and sewing skills by starting a homebased business that designs and manufactures children's designer clothing. Marketing the finished product can be as easy as hosting monthly fashion shows right in your own home. Children from your local neighborhood can be enlisted to work as clothing models and invitations can be sent to parents within the community to attend the fashion show. At the end of the show, simply collect orders for the clothing the parents wish to purchase and set about making the clothes and planning for the next fashion show. To expand the business you can employ independent sales consultants right across the country to also host monthly fashion shows and split the revenues that are earned on clothing sales.

