Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Tap into the highly lucrative dog grooming industry by becoming a dog groomer, or as groomers prefer to be called, a canine cosmetologist. There are an estimated 30,000,000 pet dogs in North America, and most owners think nothing of spending a bundle on a regular basis to keep their pampered pooches well-groomed. Not all dog groomers are professionally trained and certified. I do recommend, however, that you invest in the training to become a professional dog groomer if this is a service you want to sell. Dog owners are a conscientious bunch and most do not like to leave their best friends in the care of the inexperienced. Both of the associations listed below offer dog grooming training workshops and exams across the United States and Canada to become a Certified Master Groomer. This is a service you can easily operate from a homebased grooming studio, or a commercial storefront. You might even want to consider a mobile operation so you can service clients who don't have transportation, or who have dogs with health problems that keep them from traveling. The profit potential is excellent, as many groomers report earnings in the range of $50,000 after expenses.

Categories