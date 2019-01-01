Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Fabric restoration is big business for both residential and commercial applications, mainly because, if you stop to think about it, fabric covers just about everything in the home and office. Working from a well-equipped van on a mobile basis, you can repair and restore torn, cracked, faded, stained and burned fabrics like leather, suede, vinyl, cloth, plastic, carpet and velour. Market your fabric restoration services through traditional advertising mediums like the Yellow Pages and classified ads and build working relationships with other businesses that have the potential to utilize your services on a regular basis. These businesses include hotels, motels, movie theaters, hospitals, carpet cleaners, furniture stores, boat dealerships, car and recreational vehicle dealerships, bus and limousine companies and restaurants. There is quite a bit of learning to be done, which makes starting a franchise operation a good choice because training is provided. At the same time, entrepreneurs with handyperson skills can master the trade on their own through trial and error and practice, practice and more practice.

The Market

