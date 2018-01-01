Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Starting a business that promotes and hosts free informational health seminars can make you rich. You may be wondering how can you get rich by starting a business that gives away free health information to people who attend these seminars, but the answer is easy. You promote and host the health seminars where professionals speak on health issues in their area of expertise. To maximize the profit potential and ensure that the seminar is well attended, the speakers at the seminars should be well known in their field and authors of books on health and wellness programs. The reason is that your profit will be made by selling the speaker's books and programs at the end of the seminar. Hot topics for these types of health seminars include weight loss and healthy diet, natural childbirth, alternative medicines and medical treatments, and age-related health issues. It isn't unusual for as much as $10,000 worth of products to be sold at health seminars, so you can see how this business could become quite lucrative.