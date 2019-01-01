Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Considering the many red-tape barriers and all the issues surrounding importing products into this country, or exporting products out of this country, it's no wonder that so many businesses don't know where to start and just plain give up out of frustration. Of course, the smart business owners who don't want to miss a single opportunity to grow their businesses and revenues don't give up. Instead, they hire an import/export specialist to guide them through the complex issues of the import/export business'legal, transportation, warehousing, distribution, marketing, employment, environmental, political and financial. Starting an import/export consulting business will require experience in the industry, or the willingness to learn about the industry. One simple way to market your services is to develop and host a free informational seminar on importing and exporting and use the event to sign up businesses and individuals who want to get started in import and export.

