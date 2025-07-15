Doing PR is critical for startups, yet many entrepreneurs are so busy developing their product that they forget to make a media plan.

Startups often spend months perfecting their product, but forget to tell the world it exists.

That's a costly mistake.

A classic study in the Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science found that public relations is nearly three times more effective than advertising when it comes to launching new products. PR doesn't just promote — it positions, builds credibility, and creates the kind of buzz money can't buy.

But here's the catch: you only get one shot at being "new." If you miss the PR window during your launch, the opportunity doesn't come back. That's why timing and strategy are everything.

Why the media cares about your launch (but only once)

Journalists are wired to cover what's new. New company. New product. New idea. But only while it's new. Once your startup is live and quietly running in the background, it's no longer a story — no matter how brilliant it is.

That makes the months leading up to your launch critical. PR isn't something you add after you go live — it's something you bake in beforehand.

Startups that treat PR as an afterthought don't just lose media opportunities. They lose credibility, visibility and momentum right out of the gate.

A smarter launch: Build buzz before you go public

Think of PR as your soft opening. Reporters love early access. Just like music journalists get advance streams and book reviewers receive early copies, your product should be previewed by media insiders before the public sees it.

Offer select journalists early access. Create an experience that makes them feel included and excited, not just informed.

Ideally, set aside at least three to six months before launch to focus exclusively on PR. If that time's not built into your plan, consider delaying the launch. Seriously. The lost attention from skipping PR often costs far more than a postponed release.

Step-by-step: Laying the foundation for a successful PR launch

Here's how to start building your PR momentum now:

1. Identify the right journalists

Look for reporters who already cover your space. Study what they write about. Note which ones your target audience follows. Then gather their contact details — Twitter, LinkedIn, email — and track everything in a media list spreadsheet.

2. Build relationships before you pitch

Start engaging now. Comment on their articles. Share their stories. Send a quick message of appreciation. Do not pitch your company yet — the goal is simply to get on their radar in a genuine way.

3. Develop a clear PR strategy (not just a press release)

PR isn't marketing. Your goal is to help journalists tell a story that matters to their readers. Ask yourself: What's the angle here? Why would this audience care?

In addition to press releases, consider:

Hosting a pre-launch event or virtual demo

Sending out early access or product samples

Creating a media advisory (not just a press release)

Developing unique story pitches for different outlets

Start with broad business outlets. Then move to trade publications. Then niche verticals. This staggered strategy protects your team from being overwhelmed and keeps your brand in the spotlight longer.

Don't have time? Outsource to experts who do

Yes, this takes real effort. But you don't have to do it all yourself.

Some PR agencies now specialize in short-term launch campaigns — no expensive retainer required. These firms often have pre-existing media relationships and know exactly how to turn your launch into a headline.

This approach also avoids the cost and complexity of hiring full-time, in-house PR staff.

Even if your business is already live, bringing in trusted PR professionals can help you recover momentum. Journalists are far more likely to respond to a pitch from someone they already know.

You only launch once — make it count

You can always tweak your product or adjust your marketing. But you only get one shot at a first impression — and that's what PR is built for.

Whether you run your own campaign or hire an expert team, don't waste your "new" status. The right PR strategy at launch can earn the visibility, trust, and authority that advertising can't match.

And it all starts before anyone knows your name.

