Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Purchasing 200 commercial-grade litter cans and securing high-traffic indoor and outdoor locations for the litter cans to be installed can potentially generate advertising revenues of $6,000 per month. For this very unique advertising business to succeed, the following two aspects must be considered. First, secure highly visible locations to install the litter cans such as in front of retail stores, inside malls, and inside community and recreation centers. Additionally, the property or business owners must agree to maintain the litter cans in exchange for a portion of the advertising revenues generated. Next, aggressively market the advertising service to local companies who want to participate in a highly effective advertising campaign that costs only $30 per month.