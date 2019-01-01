Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

People love their pets, but neither Puss, Rover nor their owners loves the bathing and grooming process. But if you love pets and you have that special touch that makes them putty in your hands, you can make everybody happy with a mobile pet-grooming service. You'll roll to clients' homes in your specially outfitted van, then take Boots and Fido aboard and work your miracles. The advantages to this business are that you can start part-time, your earning potential is excellent, and you get to work with animals every day you choose. The pet industry is big--according the American Veterinary Medical Association, more than 58 million U.S. households are home to dogs and/or cats. You'll need plenty of experience in pet-grooming, including the proper ways to clip and brush various breeds and a knowledge of animal behavior. You should also know something about human behavior. When owners take their four-footed friends to a traditional groomer, they generally have to leave until the job's done, but when you pull up in the driveway, they'll want to watch you work.

The Market

Since your clients will be dog and cat owners, you'll want to make the rounds of pet shops and veterinary offices with your brochures and business cards. Introduce yourself, leave your materials and ask for referrals. Place an ad under 'pets' in the classified section of your local paper and in the pet-grooming section of your local Yellow Pages.

Needed Equipment

You'll need a van (or an old but serviceable motor home if you already have one) set up for pet grooming with a tub, grooming table, generator or outdoor cords long enough to give you access to an outside power supply and, of course, all your grooming tools and supplies.

