Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

There are a few approaches that can be taken in terms of starting a musical band management service. The first approach is to start and operate the business on a part-time basis from home and perhaps only represent one or two musical bands or solo musical performers. The second option Is to start a full-time management agency that represents multiple bands or solo performers at one time. Both approaches to establishing and operating the business have their pros and cons, however, careful research will determine the best approach for you. Additionally, be sure to follow current or popular music trends when seeking a band or performer to represent, as the likelihood of success will be much greater.

Categories