New Parents School

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, almost four million babies were born in the United States last year. While many second- and third-time parents completely understand how to care for a newborn baby, there are hundreds of thousands of first-time parents who could certainly benefit from a little support and guidance on how to be a new parent. Ideally, the person who starts a consulting business teaching first-time parents methods and tips on practical child care will have a nursing or child-care background. The business can work as an independent consulting firm or can be established to work in conjunction with existing hospitals and social service programs. Once established, the owner of this type of consulting service can easily generate an income in excess of $50,000 per year.