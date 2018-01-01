Online Entertainment Coupons

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Here is a new business opportunity that combines the entertainment industry with the internet. Consider starting an online entertainment coupon service. The business concept is very straightforward. Simply design a website that is indexed into various entertainment services and products such as musical concerts, plays, movies, etc. The next step is to secure companies and businesses within the entertainment industry to advertise discounts that apply to their specific products and services on the website. Visitors to the entertainment coupon website would be only a few clicks away from locating and printing a discount coupon for the entertainment event or product they were seeking. The business would gain revenue by charging the entertainment companies a monthly fee to advertise on the site and post their discount coupons.