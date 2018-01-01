Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Take your pots and pans, cooking skills, and love of food mobile, and hit the road as a personal chef for hire. Prepare gourmet meals for people hosting house parties, small special occasions such as birthdays or anniversaries, and for corporate luncheons; basically anywhere there is a kitchen on-site you can use for your chef service. Personal chefs are becoming a popular alternative for people that don't have the budget for a full-scale catered event or for people that hosting small events that don't require complete catering services. The advantages for starting this type of unique service are apparent: low overhead, low start-up costs and part-time operating hours. Promote the service by joining business networking clubs and community social clubs to spread the news about your personal chef service. This is the type of business that can easily be supported by word-of-mouth referrals and repeat business once established, leading to a full-time, profitable business venture. Typically, chef rates are quoted on each job and vary on factors such as the supply of food and the type of menu requested. However, on average, personal chefs are generally earning in the range of $35 to $50 per hour.