Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Billions of dollars are spent annually in North America on promotional items such as T-shirts, pens, hats, and calendars by companies that give these promotional items away to existing and potential clients of their business. Securing just a small portion of this very lucrative market can make you rich. The key to success in the promotional products marketing industry is not to manufacture and print the promotional items yourself, but to simply market these items and enlist the services of existing manufacturers and printers to fulfill the orders. This is a business that requires excellent sales and marketing abilities, and this business opportunity is not suitable for an individual who is afraid to go out and ask for business. Aim to achieve yearly sales of $300,000 while maintaining a 50 percent markup on all products sold, and the end result will be a homebased advertising business that generates a pretax and expense earnings of $100,000.

Categories