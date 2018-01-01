Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Jim Henson's puppet creations made him millions, so why can't yours? Starting a children's puppet show service is a fantastic way to own and operate your own business. Children can't help but be fascinated by puppets. Spending a few dollars to purchase or make your own puppets and a portable stage can be the beginning of a rewarding and moneymaking business venture for you. To get business, simply design some fliers and distribute them to local children's stores and daycare centers. Try to stay with current and popular children themes for your puppets and puppet shows, such as space creatures and dinosaurs.