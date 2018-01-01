Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Small businesses drive the economies in both the U.S. and Canada. In fact, small business is responsible for 80 percent of all new and existing employment in both countries. Starting a desktop publishing business in your community that specializes in creating a monthly small business guide is a terrific new business venture to set in motion. The small business guides can be distributed free of charge to small and home based business owners throughout the community and supported by selling advertising space to local companies wishing to advertise their products and services in the guide. Furthermore, the information and articles featured in the monthly guide can include tips for improving the performance of a business, legal issues pertaining to business and other information small business owners would find useful.