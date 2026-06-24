The $150 Billion Pet Industry Is Booming — These 5 Franchises Are Cashing In

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Key Takeaways Pet franchises benefit from resilient demand as owners continue spending on premium care, training and pet products.

Retail-focused brands like Pet Supplies Plus, Woof Gang Bakery and Wag N’ Wash drive recurring revenue through one-stop pet care destinations.

Service-driven concepts such as Hounds Town USA and Dogtopia scale through training, daycare and community-based experiences.



Pet care is one of the hottest franchise categories of 2026, fueled by a pet industry that now tops $150 billion and growing demand for services. From daycare and boarding to grooming, training and retail, today’s pet brands are increasingly positioned as lifestyle businesses, not just service providers. Many franchise experts view pet care as a recession-resistant category driven by emotional spending, making it especially attractive to entrepreneurs seeking both purpose and profit. Here are some of the hottest pet franchises on Entrepreneur‘s 2026 Franchise 500:

Founded: 1987

1987 Franchising since: 1990

1990 Overall rank: 31

31 Number of units: 729

729 Change in units: +3.7% over 3 years

+3.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $520,250 – $1,818,900

$520,250 – $1,818,900 Leadership: Chris Rowland, President & CEO

Chris Rowland, President & CEO Parent company: PSP Group LLC

With more than 700 neighborhood stores and average annual revenue of roughly $2.6 million per location, Pet Supplies Plus has established itself as a leader in pet retail franchising. The brand has ranked as Entrepreneur‘s top pet franchise for 11 consecutive years and landed at #31 overall on the 2026 Franchise 500, reflecting its strong performance, brand recognition and franchise support system. Franchisees benefit from national buying power, sophisticated marketing and proven operating systems designed to drive traffic and sales. For entrepreneurs seeking a scalable business with a long track record in a growing industry, Pet Supplies Plus stands out as a compelling option.

Founded: 2002

2002 Franchising since: 2005

2005 Overall rank: 65

65 Number of units: 274

274 Change in units: +12.3% over 3 years

+12.3% over 3 years Initial investment: $664,000 – $1,488,000

$664,000 – $1,488,000 Leadership: Neil Gill, CEO

Neil Gill, CEO Parent company: Dogtopia Enterprises LLC

Dogtopia is capitalizing on the growing demand for premium dog care, serving pet owners who want a safe, engaging place for their dogs while they’re at work or away. The brand offers daycare, boarding and spa services through an open-play model designed to encourage socialization and activity. Its performance on the Franchise 500 reflects that appeal: Dogtopia has repeatedly ranked #1 in the Daycare/Boarding category and landed at #65 overall in 2026. Franchisees gain access to established systems, technology, training and marketing support built to help high-capacity locations operate efficiently and scale.

Founded: 2001

2001 Franchising since: 2008

2008 Overall rank: 141

141 Number of units: 91

91 Change in units: +184.4% over 3 years

+184.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $475,875 – $1,278,489

$475,875 – $1,278,489 Leadership: Rob Flanagan, CEO

Rob Flanagan, CEO Parent company: Hounds Town USA

Hounds Town USA has emerged as a fast-growing player in the pet daycare and boarding space, built around structured play, socialization and affordable operations. Founded in 2001 by former police canine handler Michael Gould, the brand ranks #141 on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500 after posting significant unit growth in recent years. Franchisees generate revenue through daycare, boarding, grooming and pet transportation services, while benefiting from a no-frills facility model designed to keep costs in check. The result is a scalable concept positioned to capitalize on rising demand for pet care services.

Founded: 2007

2007 Franchising since: 2008

2008 Overall rank: 284

284 Number of units: 295

295 Change in units: +64.8% over 3 years

+64.8% over 3 years Initial investment: $184,420 – $506,620

$184,420 – $506,620 Leadership: Ricardo Azevedo, CEO

Ricardo Azevedo, CEO Parent company: Woof Gang Bakery

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming has built its business around two powerful drivers: recurring grooming services and premium pet retail. The concept combines grooming, specialty products and gourmet treats in a neighborhood-store format that appeals to today’s highly engaged pet owners. Regular grooming appointments create consistent customer traffic, while retail and bakery purchases help boost average ticket size and customer loyalty. For franchisees, the model offers multiple revenue streams and a steady flow of repeat business. For all of these reasons, the brand is ranked #284 on the Franchise 500.

Founded: 1999

1999 Franchising since: 2006

2006 Overall rank: 458

458 Number of units: 25

25 Change in units: +0.0% over 3 years

+0.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $520,250 – $1,357,300

$520,250 – $1,357,300 Leadership: Chris Rowland, CEO/President

Chris Rowland, CEO/President Parent company: PSP Group LLC

Wag N’ Wash, ranked #458 on the Franchise 500, differentiates itself through a multi-revenue-stream model that combines self-service pet washing, professional grooming, bakery items and retail sales. The variety of offerings helps drive repeat visits while creating multiple opportunities to generate revenue from each customer. For franchisees, that diversification can help reduce reliance on any single service category and support more consistent performance throughout the year.