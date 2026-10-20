The Top Franchise 500-Ranked Children’s Enrichment Franchises in 2026

Key Takeaways Brands in this category demonstrate impressive system growth rates.

Many top franchises in this category feature mobile, home-based or asset-light models.

Franchisees maximize revenue potential by leveraging multiple channels using the same core curriculum.

Kids have become some of franchising’s most important customers, because parents are willing to spend to help their children learn, grow and thrive. That’s made children’s enrichment businesses one of the most popular categories on Entrepreneur‘s Franchise 500 ranking. The category covers a wide range of concepts, including art, music, STEM and more. Some options in the space are relatively low-cost and flexible, and some can even be run from home, which makes the category appealing to first-time franchisees.

Founded: 1998

1998 Franchising since: 2005

2005 Overall rank: 154

154 Number of units: 449

449 Change in units: +32.8% over 3 years

+32.8% over 3 years Initial investment: $378,050 – $756,100

$378,050 – $756,100 Leadership: Stacey Ryan, President

Stacey Ryan, President Parent company: School of Rock LLC

Founded in 1998, School of Rock is a leading music education franchise that enriches children’s lives through a performance-based learning model. The brand has demonstrated impressive growth, expanding to over 400 total units — including more than 270 U.S. franchises, over 100 international locations and 40-plus company-owned schools. It’s an attractive opportunity because it combines a strong brand reputation (ranking #154 overall on the Franchise 500 and #1 in Children’s Enrichment Programs: Music) with extensive support, including 35 hours of classroom instruction, dedicated support consultants and comprehensive marketing tools.

Founded: 1999

1999 Franchising since: 2020

2020 Overall rank: 380

380 Number of units: 57

57 Change in units: +418.2% over 3 years

+418.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $149,268 – $294,110

$149,268 – $294,110 Leadership: Stephanie Larsen, President

Stephanie Larsen, President Parent company: CAC Franchising LLC

Children’s Art Classes provides structured art education for children ages 3 to 18 and has seen remarkable growth, expanding to 57 units, with a +418.2% growth rate. Recognized as #1 in Children’s Enrichment Programs: Art and #380 overall on the Franchise 500, it makes a compelling business investment due to its low staffing needs (one to two employees), part-time operational flexibility, affordable initial investment starting under $150,000 and robust support that includes 96 total hours of classroom and hands-on training.

Founded: 2010

2010 Franchising since: 2015

2015 Overall rank: 389

389 Number of units: 146

146 Change in units: +40.4% over 3 years

+40.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $74,950 – $105,600

$74,950 – $105,600 Leadership: Ani Mehta, Brand President

Ani Mehta, Brand President Parent company: Unleashed Brands LLC

Since 2010, Snapology has been offering hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) education and has expanded to 146 total units, with a +40.4% growth rate. Ranked #1 in Children’s Enrichment Programs: STEM and #389 overall in the Franchise 500, it stands out as a low-overhead business with an investment range starting under $75,000. It can be run as a home-based mobile unit serving local schools and community centers and is backed by a proprietary curriculum, robust training and support from parent company Unleashed Brands.

Founded: 2015

2015 Franchising since: 2018

2018 Overall rank: 392

392 Number of units: 51

51 Change in units: +168.4% over 3 years

+168.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $59,000 – $90,000

$59,000 – $90,000 Leadership: Vishal Bhasin, Co-founder

Vishal Bhasin, Co-founder Parent company: Wize Computing Academy Franchising LLC

Founded in 2015, Wize Computing Academy provides coding, robotics and design education for children. Expanding to over 50 units with a +168.4% growth rate, it is ranked #392 overall in the 2026 Franchise 500. What makes this a compelling opportunity is its low-overhead model. The initial investment starts at $59,000 and a Wize Computing Academy franchise can be a home-based or mobile model run on a part-time or semi-absentee basis.

Founded: 2003

2003 Franchising since: 2012

2012 Overall rank: 416

416 Number of units: 250

250 Change in units: +27.6% over 3 years

+27.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $58,465 – $74,050

$58,465 – $74,050 Leadership: Sharon Estroff, Founder/CEO

Sharon Estroff, Founder/CEO Parent company: Challenge Island Global

Established in 2003 by author and educator Sharon Estroff, Challenge Island is an international STEAM enrichment franchise that has scaled to 250 units with a +27.6% growth rate. Ranked #416 on the Franchise 500 and #48 on Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000, it represents a strong investment due to its low initial cost (starting under $60,000), home-based mobile operation, part-time flexibility and multiple revenue streams including after-school classes, camps, field trips and corporate events.