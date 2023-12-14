You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As cities worldwide continue to grow and evolve, the need for effective and efficient urban planning has never been more pressing. Smart cities, powered by advanced technologies and data-driven insights, offer a promising solution to address the challenges urban epicenters face today. At the heart of these smart cities lies the concept of digital twins, virtual replicas of the physical world that enable real-time simulations and informed decision-making.

Mohammed Al Beloushi, Deputy CEO of Urbi, a leading provider of smart city solutions, emphasizes the importance of data accuracy for governments in harnessing the potential of smart cities and digital twins. "The future of smart cities hinges on one crucial element: accurate, real-time data," he says. "Data is the lifeblood of smart cities. Accurate and timely data is essential for effective city planning, navigation, and resource management. Without this foundation, our efforts to build sustainable, efficient urban environments will falter. It's like navigating with outdated maps- you'll end up lost, frustrated, and far from your intended destination."

Al Beloushi further emphasizes the need for entities to invest in data accuracy. "We are facing unprecedented challenges in terms of population growth, resource scarcity, and climate change," he says. "To address these challenges effectively, we need real-time insights that reflect the dynamic nature of our cities. Outdated data leads to misinformed decisions, wasted resources, and, ultimately, a less desirable future." But there is a way to do it better, Al Beloushi says. "With a commitment to data accuracy and its integration with cutting-edge technologies, we can create smart cities that are sustainable and resilient and enhance the quality of life for everyone," he says. "We expect more governments to join and embrace this vision, and invest in the tools and technologies that will make it a reality."

Image courtesy Urbi.

DATA EXPIRATION: A CHALLENGE IN THE DIGITAL REALM

One of the key challenges decisionmakers face in smart cities is data expiration. Data, by its very nature, is dynamic, and constantly evolving. As cities change and new information emerges, ensuring that the data used for decision-making is up-to-date and accurate is crucial. Expired data can lead to several problems, including:

Ineffective city planning Decisions based on outdated data can result in inefficient infrastructure development, misallocation of resources, and a failure to address emerging urban challenges.

Decisions based on outdated data can result in inefficient infrastructure development, misallocation of resources, and a failure to address emerging urban challenges. Inaccurate navigation Outdated maps and traffic data can lead to congestion, delays, and safety hazards for commuters.

Outdated maps and traffic data can lead to congestion, delays, and safety hazards for commuters. Misinformed resource management Inaccurate data about energy consumption, waste generation, and water usage can prevent cities from optimizing resource allocation and achieving sustainability goals.

DATA ACCURACY: THE ENGINE OF GEO-SPATIAL INNOVATION

Accurate and up-to-date data is not only essential for addressing immediate challenges, but it also serves as the foundation for future innovation in smart cities. Geospatial data, in particular, plays a critical role in enabling a wide range of smart city applications, including:

Predictive analytics Predictive models can be developed to forecast future patterns in traffic, energy consumption, and other urban phenomena, allowing cities to manage resources and mitigate potential disruptions proactively.

Predictive models can be developed to forecast future patterns in traffic, energy consumption, and other urban phenomena, allowing cities to manage resources and mitigate potential disruptions proactively. Precision urban planning Detailed geo-spatial data can inform urban planning decisions, enabling the development of more efficient transportation networks, optimized land use, and sustainable infrastructure.

Detailed geo-spatial data can inform urban planning decisions, enabling the development of more efficient transportation networks, optimized land use, and sustainable infrastructure. Immersive citizen experiences Geo-spatial data can be used to create immersive digital twins of cities, allowing citizens to explore their surroundings virtually, access real-time information, and engage in participatory decision-making processes.

DATA-DRIVEN SMART CITIES FOR A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

As cities embrace digital transformation, data accuracy will become increasingly critical for effective and efficient urban management. It has become essential to consider partnering with companies like Urbi, which offers cutting-edge tools and technologies for collecting, managing, and analyzing large volumes of geospatial data. By investing in data collection, management, and validation strategies, governments can harness the power of smart cities and digital twins to create more sustainable, livable, and resilient urban environments for future generations.

Image courtesy Urbi.

IN FOCUS: MOHAMMED AL BELOUSHI, DEPUTY CEO, URBI

Mohammed Al Beloushi is a prominent figure in the local business market within diverse industries throughout the UAE. Driving force through innovation, smart operations and technology, Al Beloushi is setting the scene by regionalizing the geo-tech industry. Currently serving as the Deputy CEO of Urbi Middle East, Al Beloushi carries over a decade of experience in the visionary-business field. He has established himself as a trusted leader, expert and advisor through innovation and technology, offering forward-thinking solutions to local challenges in the GCC market.

Born and raised in the UAE, Al Beloushi has developed a strong foundation and knowledge through experience in various files. Starting from a business management foundation, he has an integrated journey mastering the expertise and consultation in real estate, construction and development, facilities management, government authorities and technology industries. With his drive, vision, and commitment to excellence, Al Beloushi is a true trailblazer in the future vision of several regional industries. As a respected leader in the business community of the UAE and an active advisor for multiple organizations in the region, he is transforming and actively participating in shaping the future of numerous organizations.

Urbi is a geo-platform revolutionizing business solutions with precise mapping, location data, and spatial analysis. Boasting 65 million users, 5.3 million company profiles, and 98% data accuracy across 172,633 cities in 22 countries, Urbi stands out as a data creator, ensuring daily updates, and a 95% accuracy guarantee. As the creator of the most precise navigation map to experience and delivering features like digital twin, advanced 3D visualization, and middleware algorithms, Urbi empowers decision-making through immersive spatial analysis and navigation on any device.

Related: Masters Of Change, Episode 2: URBI Deputy CEO Mohammed Al Beloushi