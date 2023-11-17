Masters Of Change, Episode 2: URBI Deputy CEO Mohammed Al Beloushi Mohammed Al Beloushi is the Deputy CEO of URBI, a revolutionary geo-platform that empowers businesses with cutting-edge spatial analytics technology.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Step into the world of innovation with Masters of Change, a series by Entrepreneur Middle East that delves into the stories and strategies of entrepreneurs steering some of the most innovative companies in the Middle East.

In Episode 2 of Masters of Change, we meet Mohammed Al Beloushi, the Deputy CEO of URBI, a revolutionary geo-platform that empowers businesses with cutting-edge spatial analytics technology.

The episode sees Al Beloushi delve the transformative aspect of geo-spacial technology, and discuss how URBI facilitates governments in their journey of building smart cities, while, at the same time, empowers businesses with invaluable location-based insights.

To discover the full scope of opportunities geo-spacial technology presents for businesses, as well as to gain exclusive insights from Al Beloushi, check out the full interview above!

Related: Masters Of Change, Episode 1: PayTabs CEO Abdulaziz Al Jouf
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

Innovators Entrepreneurs Starting a Business Masters of Change

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

How to Successfully Launch a Startup With a Turnkey Product or Service — Your Step-by-Step Guide

Launching a startup using a turnkey product can be a feasible and successful strategy. Here's what you need to know.

By Athalia Monae
Leadership

3 Leadership Traits That Make You Easy to Follow

Leadership is no longer about leading from the front; it's rather about how can you bring people along with you. And these three traits will help you get there.

By Mary Banks
Starting a Business

She Turned Her Side Hustle Into a 150-Person Business. Here's How She Used the 'Wealthy Mindset' to Her Advantage.

"I know that I'm the moneymaker," Blavity founder Morgan DeBaun says.

By Nicole Lapin
Business News

Terrifying Video Shows a Ferry Capsizing in the Bahamas, 1 American Tourist Dead

The ferry was transporting passengers from a cruise to an island excursion.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

Masters Of Change, Episode 2: URBI Deputy CEO Mohammed Al Beloushi

Mohammed Al Beloushi is the Deputy CEO of URBI, a revolutionary geo-platform that empowers businesses with cutting-edge spatial analytics technology.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Growth Strategies

Making Change Happen: The Talent That Will Bring Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 Into Focus

As the Kingdom expands and ventures into new sectors, companies are increasingly looking for subject matter experts from abroad with strong track records in their respective spaces, especially for positions where industry expertise is critical.

By Mohamad Turk