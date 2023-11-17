Masters Of Change, Episode 2: URBI Deputy CEO Mohammed Al Beloushi

Mohammed Al Beloushi is the Deputy CEO of URBI, a revolutionary geo-platform that empowers businesses with cutting-edge spatial analytics technology.

In Episode 2 of Masters of Change, we meet Mohammed Al Beloushi, the Deputy CEO of URBI, a revolutionary geo-platform that empowers businesses with cutting-edge spatial analytics technology.

The episode sees Al Beloushi delve the transformative aspect of geo-spacial technology, and discuss how URBI facilitates governments in their journey of building smart cities, while, at the same time, empowers businesses with invaluable location-based insights.

To discover the full scope of opportunities geo-spacial technology presents for businesses, as well as to gain exclusive insights from Al Beloushi, check out the full interview above!

