Masters Of Change, Episode 1: PayTabs CEO Abdulaziz Al Jouf

Abdulaziz Al Jouf is the founder and CEO of PayTabs, one of the leading fintech companies in the MENA region.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Welcome to Masters of Change, a new series by Entrepreneur Middle East that delves into the stories and strategies of the entrepreneurs running some of the most interesting companies in the Middle East and beyond.

Hosted by Simona Sutaviciute, Partnerships Specialist at BNC Publishing (the media house behind Entrepreneur Middle East), Masters of Change will feature candid conversations with the men and women whose innovative ideas and insights will leave you inspired and informed in your own entrepreneurial journeys.

The inaugural episode of Masters of Change features Abdulaziz Al Jouf, the founder and CEO of PayTabs, one of the leading fintech companies in the MENA region. In an engaging chat, Al Jouf shares his insights on PayTabs' growth story, regional market expansion, his personal leadership style, and lots more.

This episode is for any entrepreneur or business leader who is interested in everything from learning the in's and out's of building and scaling a business, to finding out what's next in the fintech industry.

Check out the full episode- and stay tuned for the next episode of Masters of Change!

Related: With Over US$11.7 Billion Raised Across 306 Scaleups Since 2010, Dubai Continues To Lead The Growth Of The MENA Startup Ecosystem