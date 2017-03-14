Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Born in the late 19th century, German-born Albert Einstein is nothing short of a genius. As the "father of modern physics," many of history's accomplishments in mathematics and science can be attributed to the brilliant man. From the theory of relativity to his mass/energy formula E=mc2, Einstein made some of the most important discoveries of all time.

The receiver of the 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics and named Time's Person of the Century in 1999, Einstein's accomplishments are well-preserved. And today, his reputation as a genius lives on.

Check out these 10 Albert Einstein quotes on creativity, motivation and more.

On creativity

On motivation

On making mistakes

On problem-solving

"The true sign of intelligence is not knowledge but imagination." -- Albert Einstein"If you want to live a happy life, tie it to a goal, not to people or things." -- Albert Einstein"A person who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new." -- Albert Einstein

"We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them" -- Albert Einstein

On mindset

On happiness

On leadership

On empowerment

On getting started

"Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning." -- Albert Einstein"A happy man is too satisfied with the present to dwell too much on the future." -- Albert Einstein"The leader is one who, out of the clutter, brings simplicity... Out of discord, harmony... And out of difficulty, opportunity." -- Albert Einstein"The value of achievement lies in the achieving." -- Albert Einstein

"You have to learn the rules of the game, and then, you have to play it better than anyone else." -- Albert Einstein

On success

"Know where to find the information and how to use it. That's the secret of success." -- Albert Einstein