Nobel prize
Sleep
The Scientists Whose Research Led to Everything We Know About Sleep Just Won the Nobel Prize in Medicine
The scientists behind the most important sleep research were finally awarded for their work.
Economics
Work on How Governments Can 'Tame' Big Businesses Wins Frenchman Nobel in Economics
It's the second Nobel Prize for a French national this year.
Inventions
Nobel Prize for Physics Goes to Inventors of Low-Energy LED Light
An American and two Japanese scientists won the 2014 prize for inventing a new energy-efficient and environment-friendly light source.
Innovation
Discovering of Brain's GPS Takes Home Nobel Prize in Medicine
John O'Keefe, Mary-Britt Moser and Edvard Moser discovered place and grid cells, which help us navigate space and build mental maps of our surroundings – a major breakthrough for Alzheimer's research.