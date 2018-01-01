Nobel prize

Work on How Governments Can 'Tame' Big Businesses Wins Frenchman Nobel in Economics
Work on How Governments Can 'Tame' Big Businesses Wins Frenchman Nobel in Economics

It's the second Nobel Prize for a French national this year.
Reuters | 4 min read
Nobel Prize for Physics Goes to Inventors of Low-Energy LED Light
Nobel Prize for Physics Goes to Inventors of Low-Energy LED Light

An American and two Japanese scientists won the 2014 prize for inventing a new energy-efficient and environment-friendly light source.
Reuters | 4 min read
Discovering of Brain's GPS Takes Home Nobel Prize in Medicine
Discovering of Brain's GPS Takes Home Nobel Prize in Medicine

John O'Keefe, Mary-Britt Moser and Edvard Moser discovered place and grid cells, which help us navigate space and build mental maps of our surroundings – a major breakthrough for Alzheimer's research.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
