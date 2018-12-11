Innovators

11 Proven Habits of Highly Innovative People
11 Proven Habits of Highly Innovative People

What we call innovation is really a way of looking at the world and finding a place in the patterns where improvement is possible.
Deep Patel | 7 min read
This Man Spent 4 Years With the World's Most Innovative People. Here's What They Taught Him.
This Man Spent 4 Years With the World's Most Innovative People. Here's What They Taught Him.

We can learn a lot about what creativity takes from the people solving the world's most difficult problems.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
This Innovation Expert's Research Shows How Anyone Can Be Like Elon Musk or Steve Jobs
This Innovation Expert's Research Shows How Anyone Can Be Like Elon Musk or Steve Jobs

Use these three strategies to nurture your own breakthrough innovation potential.
Melissa A. Schilling | 5 min read
5 Things You Should Know About America's First Black Billionaires
5 Things You Should Know About America's First Black Billionaires

BET co-founders and former spouses Robert and Sheila Johnson could teach us all a thing or two about versatility.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
5 Characteristics of a Culture That Develops and Executes Breakthrough Ideas
5 Characteristics of a Culture That Develops and Executes Breakthrough Ideas

Innovation happens by design. Build it in to your company, and it will show through in your results and relationships with customers.
Sonia Thompson | 6 min read
Employees, Not Consultants or Executives, Are Your Best Innovators
Employees, Not Consultants or Executives, Are Your Best Innovators

Hungry for the fresh ideas that come from a collaborative, team-driven approach to innovation? You're ready for an EDIT.
Tania Fiero | 5 min read
3 Essentials for Safeguarding Against Sloppy Product Execution
3 Essentials for Safeguarding Against Sloppy Product Execution

Nobody sets out to do poor work. Procedures are how you avoid mistakes you can't afford.
Aaron Price | 3 min read
To Harness Creativity, You Need to First Understand Its Neural Magic.
To Harness Creativity, You Need to First Understand Its Neural Magic.

This expert explains the brain's role in how ideas survive and thrive.
Linda Lacina | 1 min read
This Architect Shares What You Gain When You Think Like an Outsider
This Architect Shares What You Gain When You Think Like an Outsider

On our latest podcast 'How Success Happens' Witold Rybczynski shares how studying everyday things can reveal some surprising insights on the nature of invention.
Linda Lacina | 2 min read
5 Traits That Distinguish True Innovators
5 Traits That Distinguish True Innovators

It's one thing to be the first to market with an idea, but it's another to bring something totally new to the table.
Adam Toren | 5 min read
