Masters Of Change, Episode 3: Enzo Amur, Associate Founder, MetaPlayerOne Step into the world of innovation with Masters of Change, a series by Entrepreneur Middle East that delves into the stories and strategies of entrepreneurs steering some of the most inventive companies in the Middle East.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

In the third episode of Masters of Change, we discuss the myriad of opportunities within Web3, including leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), with Enzo Amur, Associate Founder of MetaPlayerOne.

MetaPlayerOne has built a Web3 ecosystem that seamlessly amalgamates Web3, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and AI. To facilitate a seamless transition into the metaverse and Web3 for brands, MetaPlayerOne has developed Soika.ai, the first Web3 AI assistant that also serves as a marketplace.

To discover how brands can leverage AI technology to build communities in Web3, and to gain exclusive insights from Amur, check out the full interview above.

