In this article, I explain why corporate employees don't act like intrapreneurs and share eight ways to unlock their potential.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Hi, I'm Dima, the founder of PitchBob — an AI idea management tool for corporate innovation. One of the areas I've chosen to focus on for product development is corporate innovation because I see significant untapped potential there. In this article, I'd like to share my perspective on the reasons why internal entrepreneurship programs fail and how to fix them.

Every corporation holds immense untapped innovation potential within its employees' knowledge, experience and motivation. While many companies recognize this and implement programs like idea portals, incubators, hackathons and leadership training, these initiatives typically engage only about 5% of employees.

Why just 5%? These efforts tend to attract individuals already inclined toward entrepreneurial behavior — those willing to step out of their comfort zones and temporarily adopt a more innovative mindset. The other 95%, who might lack this inclination, are often overlooked despite their potential to contribute valuable insights and ideas.

This exclusion stems from corporate structures designed to hire specialists rather than entrepreneurs. Employees are rewarded for excelling within stable roles, making them less likely to embrace risk or change.

While some argue that focusing on the 5% is intentional to avoid risks like the Innovator's Dilemma, such constraints limit innovation. Untapped ideas often flow elsewhere — to competitors, personal side projects or new ventures after employees leave. The challenge lies not in a lack of innovation but in harnessing it inclusively.

Related: How Intrapreneurship Can Contribute to Business Success

The nature of the 5% problem

Corporate environments are designed to hire and reward specialists, not entrepreneurs. Employees are often selected for their ability to excel within structured roles, and they naturally gravitate toward their comfort zones. These comfort zones represent stability, achievement and career progression — an ideal many strive for when they sign their employment contracts.

In contrast, intrapreneurship requires stepping outside that comfort zone. It demands risk-taking, experimentation and adopting behaviors more aligned with startups than traditional corporate roles. It's no surprise that only a small percentage of employees voluntarily engage with programs that ask them to pitch ideas, take ownership of projects or challenge the status quo.

This isn't necessarily a flaw in the employees — it's a reflection of corporate design. Organizations inadvertently reinforce this divide by building innovation programs that cater to the entrepreneurial minority while alienating the majority.

The hidden risks of exclusion

By focusing on the 5%, companies risk losing the untapped potential of the other 95%. These employees often have valuable insights into inefficiencies, unmet customer needs and creative solutions. However, when they're excluded from innovation programs, their ideas may:

Remain dormant: Employees may abandon their ideas entirely, assuming they're irrelevant or unworthy.

Fuel competitors: Frustrated employees might leave and implement their ideas elsewhere.

Emerge as side projects: Ideas could surface outside the corporate ecosystem, leaving the organization out of the value chain.

The result? Corporations inadvertently allow their internal innovation potential to stagnate or escape.

Related: 4 Ways to Drive Internal Innovation and Unleash Employees' Entrepreneurial Side

Why the 5% focus persists

Some might argue that engaging only 5% is intentional. After all, opening the innovation floodgates to everyone could overwhelm existing systems, leading to what Clayton Christensen described as the Innovator's Dilemma — where new ideas disrupt core business operations.

But this fear is largely misplaced. Modern organizations have developed tools to manage innovation risks through prioritization, resource allocation and strategic alignment. The real issue lies in artificially narrowing the funnel at its entry point, driven by perceived risks rather than actual constraints.

8 ways to unlock the 95%

To maximize innovation, companies must rethink their approach. Here's how to engage the untapped majority:

1. Redefine comfort zones

Don't force employees out of their comfort zones to participate in innovation. Instead, make it clear that their ideas can be realized without compromising their roles. Whether it's improving workflows or addressing global challenges, show them that innovation can coexist with their daily responsibilities.

2. Create a low-pressure environment

Offer employees a safe space to explore ideas without deadlines, presentations or formal processes. Avoid the typical traps that overwhelm employees as soon as they express interest in innovation.

3. Identify ideas early

Develop mechanisms to uncover ideas at their inception without imposing portals, pitch sessions or contests. Informal conversations, lightweight surveys or anonymous submissions can surface ideas without pressure.

4. Align ideas with strategy

Once ideas are identified, provide guidance to align them with corporate priorities early on. This ensures relevance, increases buy-in and prevents wasted effort. Employees should never spend months refining an idea only to hear, "This isn't aligned with our goals."

5. Eliminate duplication

Build tools to detect overlapping ideas at the hypothesis stage. Ideas often emerge simultaneously among multiple people. By identifying these overlaps early, you can consolidate efforts and avoid demotivating employees whose ideas are already in progress elsewhere.

6. Facilitate team formation

Help employees connect with colleagues who have complementary skills. Corporations often operate in silos, where employees are unaware of the expertise around them. Early team-building efforts can create stronger, more diverse intrapreneurial teams.

Related: Innovation Begins At Home: Empowering Employees To Drive The Business Forward

7. Provide tangible support

Support employees' ideas with the necessary resources — whether it's mentorship, funding or tools. Ensure they feel empowered rather than burdened by bureaucracy.

8. Celebrate small wins

Highlight incremental successes to maintain momentum. Recognizing even modest achievements reinforces a culture of innovation and encourages others to contribute.