For the seventh year and third collaboration with Hublot, Maxime Plescia-Buchi is channeling the Spirit of Big Bang through the Sang Bleu prism. Just as his tattoos create new identity, revealing new shapes and new perspectives, the celebrated typographer, tattooist, artist, and founder of Sang Bleu injects a new spirit into the Spirit of Big Bang collection. The Spirit of Big Bang Sang Bleu stays true to the series' characteristics while remaining highly distinctive. With a faceted, structured 42 mm diameter, this watch has an enhanced three-dimensional and ergonomically-enhanced design. There are three limited editions to adorn your wrist– 200 units in titanium, 200 in All Black ceramic and 100 in King Gold. In addition, two models are set with 180 diamonds in titanium and King Gold.

Ensuring consistency while remaining innovative. Keeping the spirit while creating a unique, exclusive and distinctive object. This is the subtlety of the art behind the Hublot and Maxime Plescia-Buchi collaboration. The talented tattoo artist has reimagined the strokes of the Spirit of Big Bang with stretched, elongated beveled features and measured, perfectly proportioned angles that fit together to create a timepiece where the Sang Bleu signature is instantly recognizable. Like each of his tattoos, the line adapts to the case, to its distinctive characteristics, reliefs, curves, and texture, while retaining what is essential: its spirit. This is the same philosophy that inspired the Spirit of Big Bang.

Image courtesy Hublot.

First introduced in the 2016 Hublot-Sang Bleu series, 2023 saw the third edition unveiled at the Salone del Mobile in Milan. The tattoo artist has stamped his indelible, distinctive, and assertive line on a new collection. After the Big Bang, his signature now adorns the Spirit of Big Bang. As usual, he traces his three-dimensional geometry in perfect symmetry with a mysteriously magnetic architecture, playing with relief and depth through polished, satin finished, engraved, chiseled, beveled and faceted materials. Hexagons, diamonds, and triangles appear and overlap, redefining shapes and volumes line by line.

A 42mm-diameter case, crafted in a choice of three materials: Titanium (200 units), All Black ceramic (200 units), or King Gold (100 units), as well as two models set with 180 diamonds weighing approximately 2.4 carats, in titanium and King Gold. Geometric tattoos alternate and overlap from the case to the bezel. A sapphire dial displays the HUB4700 automatic skeleton chronograph movement through disc hands bearing the characteristic geometry of timepieces made in collaboration with Sang Bleu. A watch that, even with its ultra-generous proportions and prominent shape, offers a perfect ergonomic fit across all wrist sizes, for both men and women, with or without a bezel.

Image courtesy Hublot.

The geometry of the Big Bang Sang Bleu II has been retained while also optimizing the dynamic nature of the barrel shape. In terms of design, to ensure that the watch perfectly fits the curves of the wrist and is flush with the body, the back of the case and the sapphire crystal have been arched at several points. In terms of dial legibility, the structure of the hands has been enhanced and the hour and minute markers have been refined. By transposing his line onto a different volume, the barrel shape of the Spirit of Big Bang, Maxime has given new perspective to each component, shape and proportion. It is these details that give the Spirit of Big Bang a new dimension, just as Hublot gave a new spirit to the Big Bang codes by unveiling the Spirit of Big Bang in its barrel shape back in 2014.

Hublot and Maxime Plescia-Buchi have art in their blood and are "inking" the art of tattooing into watchmaking. In 2016, the first Big Bang Sang Bleu saw the three-dimensional geometry of the famous tattoo artist imprinted on its design, revealing a perfectly proportioned structure inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's Vitruvian Man. This quest for perfection and the use of symbols is the hallmark of all of Sang Bleu's creative work.

Image courtesy Hublot.

In 2019, with the Sang Bleu II, the tattoo artist x watchmaker collaboration was expressed as a "full body" tattoo across the entire Big Bang model, including the case, the hexagonal bezel, the sapphire crystal, the hands, and the bracelet. A three-dimensional style that has been entirely revamped in 2023 to embody a new "tattooed" collection- the Spirit of Big Bang. In perfect fusion with the way Hublot launched the Spirit of Big Bang in 2014, incorporating Hublot's DNA and the distinctive codes of the Big Bang (its 6 H-shaped titanium screws running through the watch bezel, sandwich construction with endless combinations of materials and colors, signature lugs on each side of the case, and a screwed crown over molded with rubber), Maxime has revisited each component of the Spirit of Big Bang.

