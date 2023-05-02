The Future of Rentals Is Hospitality-Inspired And Community-Oriented

The future of rentals in the MENA region is hospitality and community-inspired, and Stella Stays is at the forefront of this trend.

As the world emerges post the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we live, work and connect with each other has changed. For many people, flexible work arrangement has become viable options and prompted a shift in priorities towards flexibility and mobility. People are no longer tied to traditional economic hub cities and are moving to different locations to find better opportunities and enjoy a better quality of life.

However, finding quality rental spaces that feel like home in safe neighborhoods and creating meaningful connections remain a challenge. The traditional rental process can be complicated and lengthy. Even worse, many rental experiences are soulless and lack a sense of community. It's no surprise that social isolation and loneliness are becoming more prevalent. Research shows that the impact of loneliness and lack of social connection on our health equals to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Amina is a young professional who recently moved to Dubai in search of job opportunities. She quickly found that traditional rental is a frustrating and expensive experience. She spent weeks searching for a place to live, dealing with fake listings and untransparent real estate agents. As a newcomer to the city, she also struggled to connect with like-minded people. Then she discovered Stella Stays' tech-enabled residences in the upcoming Jumeriah Village Circle neighborhood, with flexible payment terms and modern services, such as housekeeping and grocery shopping at a tap of a button of the guest app. Not only did she find a high-quality living space, but she also quickly became part of a vibrant community, making friends with other residents coming from around the world.

The Alis, a family of three, faced significant challenges in their search for a comfortable, modern home in Riyadh following a job transfer related to Vision 2030. However, their luck changed when they discovered Stella Stays- a premier residence located a mere five minutes away from the bustling financial district where Ali works. From the moment they moved in, the Alis were struck by the vibrant community of newly relocated professionals and families with children that had also made Stella Stays their home. Their children quickly found friends among their peers, while the parents formed close bonds and offered each other invaluable support with everyday tasks like school drop-offs and pickups. More than three months have now passed since the Alis settled into their Stella Stays residence, and they have no intention of leaving any time soon, having found a true home away from home.

A digital nomad named John travels the world for work and was looking for a flexible living solution that would allow him to focus on his work and also enjoy the local culture while scaling his business across the Middle East. After discovering Stella Stays residences, John was impressed by the "show up and start living" and pay-as-you-go rental concept, the branded experience, and the community-oriented approach. He has been living at various Stella Stays residences around the region for over a year now and has made friends in different cities. He enjoys attending Stella Stays community events and networking with other digital nomads and entrepreneurs. Stella Stays' vibrant and productive community has made John's life more expansive and productive.

That's where Stella Stays comes in. The Middle Eastern prop-tech start-up took three years to refine its offer around one of the biggest consumer groups in the world- the millennials and GenZ renters, hungry for more flexible rentals, and better quality living. The result is a portfolio of tech-enabled branded residences that are thoughtfully designed, offering community experience with flexible terms in major cities globally.

Stella Stays residences are intentionally designed for a multidimensional experience- Live, Work, Connect, Unwind; and equipped with community-oriented amenities such as coworking spaces and communal areas. The company organizes community events to foster meaningful connections between residents and guests. In a recent focus group, 90% of Stella Stays' residents cited "community" and "feeling of home" as the reasons they choose to stay at Stella Stays residences for a longer term, transfer between Stella Stays properties around the world, and refer new customers.

At the heart of Stella Stays' successful business model lie three pillars that have cemented its reputation as a leader in the hospitality industry: exceptional living spaces, a vibrant sense of community, and innovative housing solutions. With a presence in seven countries spanning three continents, the company has established a global footprint that consistently operates at near-full capacity throughout the year. Driven by an unwavering commitment to meet growing demand, Stella Stays has bold plans for continued regional and global expansion, signalling a determination to deliver on its promise of exceptional living experiences for guests across the world.

In today's rapidly changing world, the need for innovative housing solutions has never been greater. Stella Stays is well-positioned to meet this demand, delivering exceptional living experiences that cater to the needs of next-generation consumers. For many, the dream of homeownership and expansive living spaces is fast becoming unattainable, while businesses seeking to expand globally often face daunting challenges when it comes to housing their workforce. Governments, too, are grappling with the sustainability challenges posed by the staggering growth of the global population, which now stands at eight billion people.

Stella Stays addresses these challenges head-on with tech-enabled, high-quality housing solutions that can be scaled to meet the needs of individuals, communities, and nations. With a range of offerings that includes both rentals and ownership (in the pipeline), Stella Stays empowers people to thrive, businesses to grow, and nations to flourish.

Stella Stays residences are built on the principles of flexibility, digitalization, and instant access while adding the extra touches inspired by hospitality. The company also offers flexible lease terms, various payment options, and modern guest services ranging from housekeeping, and grocery delivery to babysitting and on-demand chef, etc. The Stella Stays app offers a seamless and personalized experience for selecting and booking a place, signing contracts, making payments, submitting ID, and checking in within minutes.

As modern consumer preferences shift towards access over ownership of housing, mobility and flexibility, and expansive living experience, innovative prop-tech solutions like Stella Stays will continue to gain traction. The future of rentals in the MENA region is hospitality and community-inspired, and Stella Stays is at the forefront of this trend.

