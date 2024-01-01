Arab World
Why Your Business Needs to Invest in Arabic Digital Marketing
RBBi's research study reports the importance of targeting Arabic speakers by providing high-quality local language content and intelligent optimization that will yield better results year on year.
UAE Emerges As The Top Country Of Choice For Region's Youth: Arab Youth Survey
The UAE has retained its position as the top country that the Arab youth would like to live in and want their own countries to emulate for the seventh year in a row.
Arab Angel Fund Closes $25 Million Fund To Help US Startups Enter And Grow In MENA Market
The investment was raised from 65 private family offices and High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) belonging to the GCC and larger MENA regions.
Arab Youth Startup Marketplace In Dubai To Showcase MENA's Youth Entrepreneurs
Now seems to be the right time for the aspiring entrepreneurs of the Arab region to take a leap of faith with a business idea that they have always wanted to execute.