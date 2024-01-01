Arabic content
Startup Spotlight: Dubai-Based Podeo Wants To Help Arab Creators With An End-To-End Platform To Start A Podcast
Founded in 2019, Podeo is a podcast platform that enables creators and publishers to record, host, produce and distribute their podcasts on global podcasting directories, including the platform's own application.
How Jordan-Based Startup Xina Is Reimagining Customer Service For Arabic Speakers With Artificial Intelligence
Launched in Jordan amid the COVID-19 crisis with an aim to tackle the problem of subpar customer service in the Arabic speaking world, Sari Hweitat and his team saw that the need for an intelligent voice assistant was very evident.
Egypt Startup Vexls Offers Platform To Help Create Designs For An Arabic-Speaking Audience
Vexls is a simple platform that enables non-professional designers to create visual content catered for an Arabic-speaking audience.
Jordan-Based Little Thinking Minds Aims To Rekindle A Love For Arabic Among MENA Youth
The winner of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center's first Access Sharjah program, Little Thinking Minds aims to remedy a disconnect from the Arabic language among youth from the MENA region
Translation Platform Tarjama Raises US$5 Million In Series A Round
It paves the way for the launch for their specialized Arabic machine translation engine, which will utilize AI and other tech products.
Arabic Book Retail Platform Jamalon Raises Over US$10 Million In Its Ongoing Series B Round
The investment will be used to "increase the reach of Arabic books across the globe," and scale its POD service.
Jordan-Based Arabic Content Platform Mawdoo3 Raises US$13.5 Million In Series B Funding
The startup aims to utilize the funding proceeds to expand Mawdoo3's library of Arabic content.
Why Your Business Needs to Invest in Arabic Digital Marketing
RBBi's research study reports the importance of targeting Arabic speakers by providing high-quality local language content and intelligent optimization that will yield better results year on year.
Dubai-Based OSN Strikes A Deal With Netflix In The MENA Region
Under the partnership, OSN customers will gain access to the Netflix platform through a new set-top box that is slated to launch towards the end of the second quarter of the year.
Tapping Into Opportunity: Nour Al Hassan, Founder And CEO, Ureed
For businesses seeking to reach online audiences in the Arab world, the need for Arabic content in the digital realm cannot be understated, and Ureed, with its network of freelancers, seeks to capitalize on this opportunity.