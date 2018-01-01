Pamella de Leon

Krypto Labs Managing Director Dr. Saleh Al Hashemi On Supporting The UAE's Vision To Become A Global Innovation Hub
Innovators

Krypto Labs Managing Director Dr. Saleh Al Hashemi On Supporting The UAE's Vision To Become A Global Innovation Hub

Krypto Labs aims at becoming a haven for startups and individuals worldwide who want to develop revolutionary products and services across various industries.
6 min read
Making Travel Smarter (And Easier): DUBZ Wants To Enhance Your Travel Experience
Startups

Making Travel Smarter (And Easier): DUBZ Wants To Enhance Your Travel Experience

Say hello to DUBZ, a luggage pickup, storage and delivery service in Dubai.
8 min read
Changing The Game: Socialize Founder Akanksha Goel On The Evolution Of Her Digital Media Agency
Female Entrepreneurs

Changing The Game: Socialize Founder Akanksha Goel On The Evolution Of Her Digital Media Agency

For a company that started out as a one-woman show, Akanksha Goel, founder and Managing Director of Socialize, centers the company's accolades to its team.
11 min read
We Got Funded: Egypt Online Rental Startup La Reina Raises US$1 Million In Series A Round
Startup Funding

We Got Funded: Egypt Online Rental Startup La Reina Raises US$1 Million In Series A Round

The Egypt-based couture rental platform allows women to rent their evening and bridal gowns.
3 min read
Get Engaged: Live Broadcasting App Swoo Aims To Make A Dent In UAE's Social Scene
Startups

Get Engaged: Live Broadcasting App Swoo Aims To Make A Dent In UAE's Social Scene

The app claims to "bridge the gap between passionate broadcasters and their followers by engaging them live."
5 min read
Keeping The Momentum: Bahrain's Key Players On What It'll Take To Invigorate The Startup Scene
Entrepreneurial ecosystems

Keeping The Momentum: Bahrain's Key Players On What It'll Take To Invigorate The Startup Scene

On the sidelines of Unbound Bahrain, key players in Bahrain's ecosystem have their say.
15 min read
Crisis Control: UAE-Based Startup Geeks Offers Tech Support At Your Doorstep (Literally)
Startups

Crisis Control: UAE-Based Startup Geeks Offers Tech Support At Your Doorstep (Literally)

For those of you who have experienced the sheer panic that comes after your trusted mobile or laptop gets damaged, this UAE-based startup's offering may sound like a godsend.
8 min read
Entrepreneur Middle East's Achieving Women 2018: Tanaz Dizadji, Founder And CEO, Brand Ripplr

Entrepreneur Middle East's Achieving Women 2018: Tanaz Dizadji, Founder And CEO, Brand Ripplr

Brand Ripplr founder and CEO Tanaz Dizadji shares her best practices for managing businesses.
7 min read
Class Act: 117Live's John Oakes On What It Takes To Bring K-Pop's Biggest Stars To Dubai
Growth Strategies

Class Act: 117Live's John Oakes On What It Takes To Bring K-Pop's Biggest Stars To Dubai

As the CEO of 117Live, a subsidiary of Al Ahli Holding Group, John Oakes brings in his extensive experience of managing his music, entertainment, event and marketing consulting company in the US to manage 117Live's entertainment projects ranging from concerts, shows and corporate events.
5 min read
Hacking For Good: UAE Startup VUL9 Wants You (And Your Enterprise) To Be Cyber Resilient
Startups

Hacking For Good: UAE Startup VUL9 Wants You (And Your Enterprise) To Be Cyber Resilient

The co-founders saw a gap in the market and leveraged their access to stellar talent in security and ethical hacking community groups.
14 min read
We Got Funded: MENA E-Commerce Platform Mumzworld.com Closes Fifth Funding Round
Startup Financing

We Got Funded: MENA E-Commerce Platform Mumzworld.com Closes Fifth Funding Round

E-commerce platform Mumzworld.com continues to go from strength to strength as it announces the closure of its fifth round of funding to date.
7 min read
Modus Capital's Kareem Elsirafy Is On The Lookout For Entrepreneurs Building Sound Businesses
Venture Capital

Modus Capital's Kareem Elsirafy Is On The Lookout For Entrepreneurs Building Sound Businesses

Kareem Elsirafy has had his fair share of struggles and successes in the entrepreneurial world, and now, in his new role as an investor, he's keen to support the ecosystem.
15+ min read
Social Media For Social Good: Claire Diaz-Ortiz On How Social 'Treps Can Boost Their Digital Presence
Social Entrepreneurs

Social Media For Social Good: Claire Diaz-Ortiz On How Social 'Treps Can Boost Their Digital Presence

Claire Diaz-Ortiz, who was formerly the Social Innovation Manager at Twitter and currently advises social enterprises on their social innovation strategies, noted how her passion for creating social impact was what has been driving her career ahead.
6 min read
Dubai-Headquartered E-Commerce Platform Eyewa Raises US$1.1 Million From UAE And KSA Investors
Startups

Dubai-Headquartered E-Commerce Platform Eyewa Raises US$1.1 Million From UAE And KSA Investors

Noticing that the online market for curated eyewear was inexistent, with the experience in optical stores viewed more as a medical transaction, and less as part of an individual's visual identity, the duo decided to launch eyewa.
4 min read
Chef John Buenaventura's Cuisinero Uno Is Making A Mark On Dubai's Culinary Scene
Startups

Chef John Buenaventura's Cuisinero Uno Is Making A Mark On Dubai's Culinary Scene

Cuisinero Uno, a bar and restaurant offering tapas-style dishes which launched in mid-2017, is a lifelong dream for CEO and Culinary Director of the enterprise, Chef John Buenaventura.
12 min read
