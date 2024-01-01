astrolabs

News and Trends

PepsiCo, SABIC, AstroLabs, and Partners Come Together To Launch The Mega Green Accelerator With Eight Startups From The MENA Region

At the end of the program later this year, one winning company will be awarded US$30,000 in funds to continue its expansion.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Startup Weekend Dubai Runs A 54-Hour Educational Experience For 'Treps

Startup Weekend Dubai 2015, a 54-hour annual event, was staged at AstroLabs headquarters in Jumeirah Lake Towers from November 19-21.

For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs: AstroLabs Sets Out To Vitalize MENA Tech Startup Ecosystem

"In aggregate, our alums have raised over US$50 million in capital over the last two years, and have generated hundreds of jobs."

Five Minutes With Entrepreneur Dany El Eid, Founder, Pixelbug

From Back to the Future to augmented reality, three co-founders launched pixelbug, a tech company developing advanced augmented reality applications.