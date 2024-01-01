cairo

Growth Strategies

For Egyptian Startups Considering Expansion, Africa Might Be Where They Have A Competitive Edge

There are many markets in Africa that are looking increasingly attractive for Egyptian startups to not only compete in, but where Egyptian startups may have the competitive edge.

By Erika Masako Welch
Starting a Business

The GrEEK Campus And MQR Join Forces To Establish MENA's Largest Member Community Of Entrepreneurs

The merger will support the two partners' members to expand their network, build new relationships, and uncover new business opportunities.

News and Trends

Startups Without Borders And Facebook Come Together To Help MENA-Based Migrant Entrepreneurs

Boost with Facebook to provide free virtual lessons to entrepreneurs who have migrated from their countries of origin and have set up a startup business or an initiative in the Middle East or Europe.

Entrepreneurs

Tracing The Journey To Growth Of The MENA Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

As both a witness and a catalyst to this current spur of entrepreneurship, RiseUp has worked tirelessly to arm as many startups as possible with the tools they need to succeed.