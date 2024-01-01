cairo
For Egyptian Startups Considering Expansion, Africa Might Be Where They Have A Competitive Edge
There are many markets in Africa that are looking increasingly attractive for Egyptian startups to not only compete in, but where Egyptian startups may have the competitive edge.
The GrEEK Campus And MQR Join Forces To Establish MENA's Largest Member Community Of Entrepreneurs
The merger will support the two partners' members to expand their network, build new relationships, and uncover new business opportunities.
Startups Without Borders And Facebook Come Together To Help MENA-Based Migrant Entrepreneurs
Boost with Facebook to provide free virtual lessons to entrepreneurs who have migrated from their countries of origin and have set up a startup business or an initiative in the Middle East or Europe.
Tracing The Journey To Growth Of The MENA Entrepreneurial Ecosystem
As both a witness and a catalyst to this current spur of entrepreneurship, RiseUp has worked tirelessly to arm as many startups as possible with the tools they need to succeed.