The merger will support the two partners' members to expand their network, build new relationships, and uncover new business opportunities.

The GrEEK Campus and MQR, two of Egypt's largest entrepreneur communities, announce a definitive merger that will see them have a combined 50,000sqm of commercial space across Egypt and a total resident community of more than 3,500 members representing north of 450 companies.

According to the agreement signed by Ahmed El Alfi, founder and Chairman of The GrEEK Campus, and Muhammad Nagi, co-founder and CEO of MQR, the two brands will continue to operate independently under a centralized leadership.

The merger will see the roll-out of a brand-new workspace concept and comprehensive and integrated design-build, furnishing and procurement services.

"This collaboration represents a new era of cooperation and innovation in the workspace industry, and we believe it will help our member companies drive economic growth and create new jobs," said El Alfi.



"Becoming a member at any MQR or The GrEEK Campus location means joining a strong and supportive ecosystem of like minded individuals and gaining access to member-exclusive networking events, investment opportunities and business support services," added Nagi.

