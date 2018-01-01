Aby Sam Thomas is the Editor in Chief of Entrepreneur Middle East. He’s been working in journalism since 2011, prior to which he was an analyst programmer with Accenture, where he worked with J. P. Morgan Chase's investment banking arm at offices in Mumbai, London, and New York. He holds a Master's Degree in Journalism from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in New York.
Leadership Strategy
When It's Time For A Break, Take One
Sometimes you really need to disconnect.
Editor's Note
Mr. Nice Guy Gets The Job Done
When you deal with people that -you think- are behaving in a problematic way, it may be well worth your while to have an open mind, listen to the other's perspective, and then try to find a way to work with them in a way that's agreeable to you as well.
Innovators
Mindful Management: Entrepreneur And Financier Shailesh Dash
Al Masah Capital founder Shailesh Dash discusses making strategic future-proofing (and portfolio growth) tangible.
Entrepreneurs
Cooking Up A Win: Zuma Co-Founder Rainer Becker
The chef-turned-entrepreneur on how he made it big on the global F&B scene.
Editor's Note
Support Systems: What To Do When Things Seem To Be Going Out Of Control
Don't be afraid to ask for help- it will only ever do you good.
Leadership
Follow The Leader: Ahmed Khouri, Managing Director, Union Properties
"A company that doesn't innovate in its operations and products cannot survive in the marketplace nowadays."
successful entreprenuers
Follow The Leader: Jean-Michel Gauthier, CEO, Oliv
Jean-Michel Gauthier, CEO, Oliv, started his company with an aim to reduce youth unemployment in the Arab world.
Creative Entrepreneur
Follow The Leader: Mohammad Saeed Al-Shehhi, CEO, Dubai Design District (d3)
d3's hosting of the annual Dubai Design Week has led to more than more than 70,000 people visit the location over a period of five days
Leadership
Follow The Leader: Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO, KBW Investments
Founded by HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal in 2013, KBW Investments has managed to steadily make its mark in the region's business landscape, thanks to the various enterprises under its helm carving out successes of their own in their respective industry sectors.
Editor's Note
Capital Gains: Musings On Mark Zuckerberg's Human Capital Hiring Rule Of Thumb
I believe that Zuckerberg is on to something when it comes to figuring out the best people to hire, and how one should interact with them once they come onboard.
Innovators
Designs On The Future: Area 2071 Aims To Make The UAE The Leading Nation In The World
Dubai Future Foundation Deputy CEO Abdulaziz Al Jaziri explains the vision for the path-breaking initiative launched by Dubai and the UAE.
Editor's Note
When Disaster Strikes (Hard), Perception Is Everything
The toughest hurdles that happen along an entrepreneur's lifecycle are what contribute to their greatest strengths and successes in the long-term.
Growth Strategies
For Whom The Bell Tolls: Acts Of Heroism In The Entrepreneurial Ecosystem
If you like what these new enterprises offer, make it a point to do business with them.
Innovators
Redefining Retail: Elabelz Founder And CEO Nooruldeen Agha On His Latest Venture, ST-YL
Agha believes that ST-YL is going to change retail as we know it, and its impact is not going to be restricted to just the UAE, or only the MENA region- it's going to be global.
Editor's Note
Reality Check: We're Running A Business, Too
How many of all the startup support initiatives out there are actually supporting the region's entrepreneurs?