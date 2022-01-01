Nick Chandi
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO & Co-Founder of ForwardAI
Nick Chandi is the CEO and Co-Founder of ForwardAI, and a serial entrepreneur. Before co-founding ForwardAI, Nick co-founded SlickPie, which provided online accounting software for over 40,000 small businesses worldwide. Nick had a successful exit from co-founded firm Welcome Networks in 2019.
Latest
Accounting
How This New Accounting Feature Can Save Businesses From Fraud and Financial Mishap
Reconciliation has been a pain point for small businesses for a long time, but new technologies now enable payments companies like banks to automate the reconciliation process. The small business banking market in North America still leaves much to be desired, leaving room for innovative banks to differentiate themselves from competitors.