EMPG and OLX Group, Owners Of Dubai-Based Bayut And Dubizzle Respectively, Merge To Form Unicorn Company

The two enterprises have merged their MENA and South Asia operations to form an AED3.6 billion (US$1 billion) Dubai-based unicorn company.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Four Dubai Startups Providing Solutions Catered To Tackling The Coronavirus Pandemic

A look at the startups under the umbrella of startup incubator in5 that have been bringing forth innovations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of people in the UAE amid efforts to curb COVID-19.

Lifestyle

Reflections On Being An Environmentally Conscious Startup At An Entrepreneurial Event

Diversion from landfill is no piece of cake. There is simply too much trash being generated on a daily basis for any of the existing systems to be able to handle efficiently, and there is simply too much trash that no one wants to -or can conveniently- handle, store, or sell.

Entrepreneurs

The Middle East's Startup Hub: Making Dubai A Launchpad For Innovation

Early-stage startups make up nearly 50% of all companies registered in Dubai, validating the Emirate's appeal as a global center for entrepreneurship, knowledge transfer, and innovation.

Growth Strategies

Shaping The Future: Dubai Internet City Executive Director Ammar Al Malik

On the sidelines of STEP Conference 2018, Ammar Al Malik shares his views on entrepreneurship in Dubai.