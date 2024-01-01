Dubai Smartpreneur Competition

Winners Of Dubai Smartpreneur Competition 5.0 Take Home AED150,000 In Prizes

A special edition of Entrepreneur Middle East Live features the Dubai Smartpreneur Competition 5.0 (#DXBStartComp2020) presented by Dubai Startup Hub and Dubai Chamber Of Commerce And Industry.

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
UAE Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, To Speak At Dubai Smartpreneur Competition 5.0 On Entrepreneur Middle East Live

H.E. Dr. Al Falasi's address is expected to be a key highlight of the Dubai Smartpreneur Competition 5.0 on Thursday that will see 10 startups pitch their enterprises in front of a panel of judges on the Entrepreneur Middle East Live platform- join the event on Thursday August 27th from 10am (UAE).

Who'll Be Crowned The Winners Of Dubai Smartpreneur Competition 5.0? Find Out By Tuning In To Entrepreneur Middle East Live On August 27, 2020

Having launched in January, this year's edition of the Dubai Smartpreneur Competition has seen startups working in the fields of sustainability, mobility, and opportunity participate for a chance to win AED150,000 in total cash prizes, as well as a host of other benefits that includes mentorship, training, and more.

Dubai Chamber Launches 10-Week Online Pitch Bootcamp For Smartpreneur 5.0 Competition Finalists

It has launched a 10-week Online Pitch Bootcamp to train 50 startup finalists who qualified for the second phase of the Dubai Smartpreneur Competition.

Dubai Chamber Launches Fifth Cycle Of Dubai Smartpreneur Competition

Dubai Startup Hub has launched the fifth cycle of its Dubai Smartpreneur Competition that seeks submissions from startups offering solutions related to the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Innovators Invited: Dubai Startup Hub Launches Fourth Edition Of Its Annual Smartpreneur Competition

The competition is open to all entrepreneurs living in the UAE, and seeks to engage young entrepreneurs in Dubai's strategic initiatives.

The Search Is On: 10 Startups Selected For Final Round Of 2018 Dubai Smartpreneur Competition

After receiving more than 300 submissions for the 2018 edition of Dubai Smartpreneur Competition, Dubai Startup Hub brought together the 50 top shortlisted startups for a pitching session at Dubai Chamber headquarters to select ten who'd then move to the final round.