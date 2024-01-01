Entrepreneur Middle East Live
#EntMELive Webinar Invite | Bitcoin Volatility: The Crypto Craze, And The Crypto Winter
This #EntMELive session hosted by Monte Safieddine, Market Analyst at IG MENA, will look into bitcoin and the cryptocurrency price movement, and how you can engage with it in the financial markets.
Webinar Invite: How Virtual Reality Is Reimagining Healthcare
Catch this Entrepreneur Middle East Live discussion that will be staged on Zoom on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2pm (UAE).
Author Agapi Stassinopoulos To Kick Off Entrepreneur Middle East Live Webinar Series "Against All Odds: Conversations With Enterprising Women"
Helmed by Entrepreneur Middle East Managing Editor Tamara Pupic, Against All Odds is a webinar series that will feature women who have risen above personal and professional challenges to develop products, solutions, and businesses that make them inspirational role models for people around the world.
H.E. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi And Mamadou Touré To Headline Entrepreneur Middle East Live Webinar On The #UbuntuLoveChallenge
Entrepreneur Middle East invites you to join a conversation on the #UbuntuLoveChallenge being held on Thursday June 4, 2020 at 2pm (UAE) featuring the initiative's founders, H.E. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Vice President, International Publishers Association, and Mamadou Toure, founder, Africa 2.0 Foundation.