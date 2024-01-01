HEC Paris in Qatar

Leadership

Follow The Leader: Laoucine Kerbache, Dean and CEO, HEC Paris in Qatar

Kerbache is very tuned in on the changing dynamics of the Middle East economies, and is keen on having his organization cater to the specific needs of this particular region.

By Aby Sam Thomas
Marketing

Marketing To A High-End Consumer, Using The Luxury Strategy

The luxury strategy aims at creating the highest brand value and pricing power by leveraging all intangible elements of singularity- i.e. time, heritage, country of origin, craftsmanship, man-made, small series, prestigious clients, etc.

Technology

A Bright Future For Sustainable Energy Technologies

Business opportunities for entrepreneurs arise as renewable energies come under the spotlight in the GCC

Growth Strategies

Educating Execs: HEC Paris in Qatar

In 2014, the Financial Times ranked HEC Paris as #1 in the world for Executive Education.