iraq
Iraq's First Independent Technology Fund Launched Through Partnership Between Iraqi Islamic Bank And Singapore-Based Venture Capital Fund MSA Novo
While the newly launched fund's main goal is to invest in the overall technology ecosystem in Iraq, it will focus on allocating capital in areas of fintech.
Webinar Invite: Reimagining A Landmark
In this Entrepreneur Middle East Live webinar set to be staged on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 12pm (UAE), key stakeholders in the #ReviveTheSpiritOfMosul initiative will come together to talk about its latest undertaking to rebuild and reconstruct the historic Al-Nouri Complex in Mosul, Iraq.
Open Call: Architects And Engineers Invited To Participate In UNESCO Competition To Reconstruct And Rehabilitate The Al-Nouri Complex In Mosul, Iraq
UNESCO will be offering a range of prizes to the top five design entries, with the first place winner set to be awarded US$50,000.
Challenge Accepted: UNESCO Launches An International Competition To Rebuild A Global Icon In Iraq
Mosul's history and heritage seem to have been relegated to the background on account of the damage and destruction the city has undergone over the past few years, but that looks set to change now thanks to this new initiative.
Iraq On The Agenda: Paris Gallery Opens Its First Iraqi Outlet In Baghdad
Group CEO Mohammed Abdul Rahim Al Fahim on what it takes to make the cut for the Luxury Group's franchise roster.
Blackwater Guards Sentenced To Prison For Nisour Square Slayings
14 unarmed Iraqi civilians were killed when four Blackwater guards fired live ammunition and threw grenades into Nisour Square in Baghdad in 2007.