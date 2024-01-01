Islamic Finance
"We Got Funded!" Takadao's US$1.6 Million Pre-Seed Round Marks Tim Draper's First Investment In A Saudi-Based Startup
"Takadao is one of those companies that you don't know quite where it's going to go, but if it succeeds, it's going to be really impactful and make a big difference in the world and this is a world that I want to live in," Draper says.
Why Islamic Finance And Impact Investing Should Join Forces
Impact is at the heart of the GCC's strategy, and sustainability is embedded in its values.
Five Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Need To Leverage The Islamic Economy
The focus has shifted beyond simple wealth creation to economies that work to alleviate the social and environmental costs that derive from inequality.
DAFZA Launches Goodforce Labs, A Startup Incubator Focusing On Social Impact
Dubai Aiport Freezone Authority (DAFZA), along with various entities, have introduced Goodforce Labs, a startup incubator focused on ethical startups in the Islamic economy and halal sector.
A New Generation Of Islamic Finance Experts Is Required In The Middle East
Today's varied and fluctuating markets call for finance professionals who are both flexible in their approach and knowledgeable of different financial models.
The Islamic Economy Needs To Find Routes To Connect Innovation With Financing
For many entrepreneurs, the growth of the Islamic finance industry has not reached them and financing remains difficult to access.
Global Islamic Economy Summit 2016 To Focus On Future Of Islamic Economy
The Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre and Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in partnership with Thomson Reuters, are organizing the Global Islamic Economy Summit (GIES) 2016 on October 11-12, 2016 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.
Islamic Development Bank Group Marks Its Presence In Tunisia
The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector has signed an advisory services contract with Tunisian leasing firm El Wifack.