KBW Ventures
Khaled Bin Alwaleed's KBW Ventures Invests In Seattle-Based Rebellyous Foods' Equity Round
Speaking to Entrepreneur Middle East, Prince Khaled pointed towards Rebellyous Foods' revolutionary tech as being the main driver for his company's investment in the foodtech enterprise.
Khaled Bin Alwaleed Participates In US$60 Million Financing For Food Tech Startup BlueNalu
As a company that produces a variety of seafood products directly from fish cells, BlueNalu's new funding round, which follows its $20 million Series A in 2020 and its $4.5 million Series Seed in 2018, marks the largest ever financing secured by a cell-based seafood company in the world.
Prince Khaled Bin Alwaleed's KBW Ventures Doubles Down On Investment In Cellag Startup
The first-cell based biotechnology company creating real milk from mammalian cells without the need for animals, TurtleTree Labs now has more than 20 full-time scientists and engineers.
Three Takeaways On Venture Capital From HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed At Bloomberg's Venture Forward
KBW Ventures founder and CEO HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud spoke with Bloomberg's John Gittlesohn at Bloomberg's Venture Forward in San Francisco on August 1, 2019.
Plant-Based Investments Get GCC Boost From KBW Ventures Founder Prince Khaled Bin Alwaleed
Prince Khaled will be joining VCs from Stray Dog Capital and New Crop Capital at sf.citi's Future of Food 2.0 to discuss plant-based investment strategies in July 2019 at WeWork's San Francisco headquarters.
KSA's Entertainment Authority And KBW Ventures Bring Nat Geo's Ocean Odyssey To The Kingdom
Sealing a partnership with KBW Ventures and its partner, the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia, Ocean Odyssey is all set to launch up to 10 new locations in Saudi Arabia, with the first of such experiences to be situated in the city of Riyadh starting in 2019.