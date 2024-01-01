Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal
Khaled Bin Alwaleed Participates In US$60 Million Financing For Food Tech Startup BlueNalu
As a company that produces a variety of seafood products directly from fish cells, BlueNalu's new funding round, which follows its $20 million Series A in 2020 and its $4.5 million Series Seed in 2018, marks the largest ever financing secured by a cell-based seafood company in the world.
Prince Khaled Bin Alwaleed's KBW Ventures Doubles Down On Investment In Cellag Startup
The first-cell based biotechnology company creating real milk from mammalian cells without the need for animals, TurtleTree Labs now has more than 20 full-time scientists and engineers.
Three Takeaways On Venture Capital From HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed At Bloomberg's Venture Forward
KBW Ventures founder and CEO HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud spoke with Bloomberg's John Gittlesohn at Bloomberg's Venture Forward in San Francisco on August 1, 2019.
Plant-Based Investments Get GCC Boost From KBW Ventures Founder Prince Khaled Bin Alwaleed
Prince Khaled will be joining VCs from Stray Dog Capital and New Crop Capital at sf.citi's Future of Food 2.0 to discuss plant-based investment strategies in July 2019 at WeWork's San Francisco headquarters.
HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal: Forging A KBW Investments Framework
HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal talks about entrepreneurship and his business ventures in the region.