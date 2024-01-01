Palestine
Unlocking Potential: Silicon Valley-Based Manara Bridges The Gap Between The MENA's Talent Pool And Their Dream Jobs
Manara is a social impact edtech startup that runs cohort-based training programs for computer science students and software engineers, and connects them to full-time remote and onsite jobs with top global tech companies such as Meta, Google, Amazon, Repl.it, Zalando, and many others.
Webinar Invite: Farah Nabulsi, Oscar Nominated and BAFTA Award Winning Palestinian-British Filmmaker, On Against All Odds
British-Palestinian filmmaker and human rights advocate Farah Nabulsi will share her insights on the key to making successful career pivots.
Entrepreneur Middle East Live's Against All Odds With Suzanne Al Houby, The First Arab Woman To Climb Mount Everest
Learn strategies that enhance focus, discipline, and perseverance in the second edition of Against All Odds webinar, helmed by Entrepreneur Middle East Managing Editor Tamara Pupic.
Perseverance: The Key To An Entrepreneur's Success In Palestine
Entrepreneurship –and especially digital entrepreneurship– in Palestine comes with many obstacles unique to the area.
Entrepreneur Middle East's Achieving Women 2018: Mona Haddad, Co-Founder And VP Marketing, AppMahal
Haddad has been instrumental in recognizing the importance of large-scale, eye-catching campaigns to be able to achieve such visibility as a startup, and clearly, the power of social connections on Facebook seems to have been AppMahal's trump card.
Palestine VC Firm Ibtikar Fund Raises US$2.5 Million From Regional And Global Investors
With this raise, Ibtikar increases its capital to $10.45 million, giving it the ability to invest in more Palestinian startups.
Palestinian Entrepreneurs In Australia Hit The Sweet Spot With Knafeh
Palestinian siblings Ameer and Joey El-issa, popularly known as "The Bearded Bakers" in Australian food circles, decided to launch Knafeh Bakery in October 2014 in Sydney.
Palestinian Birzeit University Students Win 2016 Ripples Of Happiness Program
Students from Palestine's Birzeit University emerged as the winners of the eighth cycle of the Ripples of Happiness program organized by The Coca-Cola Foundation and INJAZ Al-Arab.
Why My Startup Has Taken A Turn At Social Entrepreneurship
Nabbesh, in collaboration with Qatar based Silatech, has launched Fursati, a campaign that brings jobs directly to the disenfranchised young Arabs in Palestine.
Palestine Pursues Joining The ICC
Palestinian Authority tries to have its own seat in the United Nations