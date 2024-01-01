Saudi Unicorns
Saudi Unicorns: Saudi Arabia-Based Edtech Noon Education Is On A Mission To Make Quality Education Accessible Everywhere
"Noon is a student-first company that is obsessed with crafting learning experiences that deeply connect with students, engage them, and inspire them in many ways."
Saudi Unicorns: Makkah-Based Salla Aims To Become The Go-To Platform For All E-Commerce Needs In KSA And Beyond
"Today, we are extremely proud that Salla merchants have sold over SAR21 billion worth of products, and currently more than 55,000 thousand individuals, small and medium brands, and well-established enterprises trust us to help them run and grow their businesses."
Saudi Unicorns: Rewaa Is On A Mission To Become A Trusted Tech Partner For Retailers In Saudi Arabia And Beyond
"We are committed to developing cutting-edge technologies, delivering exceptional customer support, and fostering a collaborative and dynamic work environment that empowers our team to drive success for our clients."
Saudi Unicorns: Here's How Telgani Has Become A Leader In Saudi Arabia's Mobility Market
Curated as a platform that allows users to compare than 50,000 cars in its catalog, Telgani promises a car booking time of under a minute followed by the car being delivered right to the customer's doorstep in less than 30 minutes.
Saudi Unicorns: KSA-Based Unifonic Is Offering A One-Stop-Solution For Businesses To Digitally Communicate With Diverse Customer Bases
Targeting both major enterprises as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs), Unifonic caters to a wide range of industries, including retail, healthcare, e-commerce, and banking, among many others.