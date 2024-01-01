sheraa
Dr. Jane Goodall And Muhammad Yunus Among Speakers To Headline The 2020 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival
Held under the theme #BeTheHero, this year's Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival will feature ten panel discussions, five workshops, and nine keynote sessions.
Sheraa Launches UCAN Startup Awards To Support And Promote Healthtech and Agri-Foodtech Entrepreneurs In The MENA Region
The contest has been specifically conceptualized to help promote and aid socially-minded innovations that can cater to either one of two main themes: "Healing the World" for healthtech, and "Feeding the Future" for foodtech.
#UbuntuLoveChallenge In Action: More Than AED700,000 Disbursed by Sheraa and CE-Ventures To 11 Startups In The UAE
The enterprises that have benefited from this collaboration include The Tempest, Point Checkout, Rentsher, Grocart, 3DInova, Bookends, AEBISS, Mr. Draper, ProTenders, The Mawada Project, and Outreal XR.
Amplifying Goodwill: Why You Should Participate In The #UbuntuLoveChallenge
Based on the African philosophy of ubuntu, which means "I am because we are," the #UbuntuLoveChallenge is an effort at bringing together people to combat the hardships we face right now, and thus address these problems in a collective manner, so as to realize a better future for us all.
H.E. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi And Mamadou Touré To Headline Entrepreneur Middle East Live Webinar On The #UbuntuLoveChallenge
Entrepreneur Middle East invites you to join a conversation on the #UbuntuLoveChallenge being held on Thursday June 4, 2020 at 2pm (UAE) featuring the initiative's founders, H.E. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Vice President, International Publishers Association, and Mamadou Toure, founder, Africa 2.0 Foundation.
Jordan-Based Little Thinking Minds Aims To Rekindle A Love For Arabic Among MENA Youth
The winner of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center's first Access Sharjah program, Little Thinking Minds aims to remedy a disconnect from the Arabic language among youth from the MENA region
Going The Distance: A Celebration Of Sheraa's Journey
"We are a small, dedicated team on a mission to build high-impact startups, conquering each hill as it comes, no matter how long it takes."
Boosting Potential: Sheraa Sharjah's Participants On What An Accelerator Experience Means For Your Startup
Accelerators are playing an increasingly critical role in building and nurturing entrepreneurial communities around the world, including emerging economies.
Sheraa Launches New Entrepreneurship Hub At University Of Sharjah
Located at the University of Sharjah (UoS) campus, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) has kicked off its second hub.
How Creatives Are Shaping The World's Economy
The creative economy is booming, and is showing signs of really taking off in this part of the world in a new, big way.