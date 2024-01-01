Souq
Stronger Together: Making The Most Of Partnerships For Long-Term Growth
Scratch beneath the surface of any of today's prominent companies and you are likely to find a handful of partnerships helping fuel that success.
noon Announces Partnership With eBay
"noon is connecting the region with the global e-commerce market through our partnership with eBay," said noon founder Mohamed Alabbar.
Jabbar Internet Group's Samih Toukan On The Evolution Of The MENA Startup Ecosystem
As an entrepreneur well-versed in the MENA startup ecosystem, Jabbar Internet Group Chairman Samih Toukan had a lot to say in our latest edition of #EntMETalks.
Follow The Leader: Ronaldo Mouchawar, Founder And CEO, Souq
Ronaldo Mouchawar still thinks of Souq, the mammoth enterprise that it is today, as a startup.