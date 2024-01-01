The Business of Healthtech in MENA
The Shazam Of Heartbeats: Here's How Eko Health Helps Bridge Gaps In Cardiac Care
Unlike conventional stethoscopes that transmit sound through traditional tubing, Eko Health's device leverages digital technology to capture and analyze heart sounds with unparalleled precision.
Enabling Healthtech Is Essential to Attain Future Global Wellbeing
Healthtech breakthroughs across the world have displayed an ability to overcome legacy industry challenges, and improve access to healthcare services.
10 Insights On The Business of Healthtech In The MENA Region
Built by Entrepreneur Middle East and Lucidity Insights, The Business of Healthtech in MENA is a report that explored innovation in the region's healthcare sector in 2023.
Entrepreneur Middle East And Lucidity Insights Launch New Report On The State Of The US$244 Billion Healthtech Industry In The MENA Region
The latest research shows that the digital health market, a growing segment within healthtech, in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia alone could reach $4 billion by 2026.