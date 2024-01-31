Enabling Healthtech Is Essential to Attain Future Global Wellbeing Healthtech breakthroughs across the world have displayed an ability to overcome legacy industry challenges, and improve access to healthcare services.

By Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

Healthtech is emerging as a beacon of hope for improved healthcare delivery and better medical outcomes.

Driven by a growing appreciation for the convergence of tech such as artificial intelligence (AI) with healthcare, an array of innovative products and solutions is becoming available to raise the efficiency of service delivery, improve diagnostics, and provide personalized and patient-centric care.

Healthtech breakthroughs across the world have displayed an ability to overcome legacy industry challenges, and improve access to healthcare services. Wearable devices equipped with health monitoring features enable individuals to proactively manage their health and prevent the onset of chronic conditions, while digitized medical records and insurance procedures help to simplify and streamline complex patient management frameworks.

The appetite for such innovation is unlikely to taper off, given the nature of healthcare challenges that are expected to shape the diverse needs and priorities of growing middle- and old-aged populations, as well as socioeconomic budgets around the world. According to the Economist Intelligence Unit, climate change alone will threaten healthcare systems, as heatstroke and natural disasters increase, and health providers and pharmaceutical companies come under more pressure to cut emissions.

This outlook makes it even more essential that public- and private-sector efforts are aligned to empower startups and entrepreneurs –the lifeblood of the healthtech movement– to redefine and revolutionize the future of meaningful medicine. Nurturing entrepreneurial creativity and ambition with guidance, mentorship, and access to investment is an essential part of this journey, and it is to strengthen these pathways that in the UAE, in5 and Dubai Science Park -TECOM Group PJSC's startup incubator and science-focused ecosystem, respectively– launched the in5 Science vertical in June 2023.

Related: 10 Insights On The Business of Healthtech In The MENA Region

in5 Science is aligned with strategic priorities such as those underlined by Dubai Economic Agenda "D33," Dubai Research and Development Program, and We the UAE 2031 to support homegrown and international founders in futureproofing industries such as healthcare and advanced manufacturing. Its ecosystem includes innovators and disruptors like RelphaCare Technologies, a social healthcare tracking platform that enables real-time communication and monitoring by doctors and family, and Detectiome, which in October 2023 announced Revonco, an AI-powered multi-cancer early detection test designed for the Middle Eastern population's unique genetic makeup.

These successes matter because they reiterate the life-changing promise of healthtech innovation, and the possibilities that can be transformed into tangible solutions that solve the world's most complex problems. From remote patient monitoring to AI-powered diagnostics, healthtech is already transforming traditional models and services into more proactive, preventive, and patient-centric approaches that will better serve future populations. Our endeavor at Dubai Science Park is to serve as the glue that brings and binds together innovators and creative thinkers from around the world to facilitate this transformation.

With more than 450 industry leading customers including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Virax Biolabs, and Innovate Life Science Lab, our district serves as a catalyst for collaborative healthcare innovation and for ideas to converge. The network of more than 5,500 professionals within our ecosystem -which is also home to dedicated research and development labs operated by industry leaders like Himalaya, and offers cross-sector collaboration opportunities through its sister districts at TECOM Group such as Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai Industrial City, and Dubai Internet City– further empowers innovators to build invaluable connections with researchers, scientists, and investors from all walks of life.

Such networks are essential for the healthtech value chain –be it legislators drafting approvals structures, researchers working on new drugs, technologists rethinking insurance processes, or doctors enhancing telemedicine services– to address multifaceted industry challenges through the cross-pollination of ideas between diverse experts. As we navigate the challenges of an evolving healthcare landscape around the world, the synergy between technological advancements, research, and innovation enabling platforms will continue to drive the growth of healthtech that delivers not just product-led advancements, but actionable solutions that can enhance and save lives.

In line with the UAE's and Dubai's goals to deliver globally impactful social innovation, Dubai Science Park and in5 Science will continue to unite the brightest minds in healthtech to brainstorm, innovate, and, ultimately, change the landscape of healthcare. We welcome you along this journey.

To read more about the transformative innovation of digital health in 2023, read the full report here.

This article was originally published on Lucidity Insights, a partner of Entrepreneur Middle East in developing special reports on the Middle East and Africa's tech and entrepreneurial ecosystems.

Related: Entrepreneur Middle East And Lucidity Insights Launch New Report On The State Of The US$244 Billion Healthtech Industry In The MENA Region
Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi

Senior Vice President, Dubai Science Park

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi is the Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group PJSC. DSP is the region’s first free zone community that serves the entire value chain of the science sector, dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs, SMEs and multinational enterprises in this field. DSP is home to almost 300 companies across life sciences, as well as the energy and environment sectors. 

Marwan began his career at DSP as a Sales Manager, before being promoted to Business Development Director. He became Executive Director in 2013. Prior to this role, Marwan was a Business Analyst for DUBAL. 

Marwan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Texas, USA and has completed the Future Leaders Program for UAE nationals in 2007 and Developing General Management Potential from Cranfield University in 2008. He also graduated from a program on general education from the American University of Dubai (AUD) and successfully finished the INSEAD – UAE Consortium for Executive Development Program in September 2015.  

Related Topics

Technology Health and Wellness middle east UAE healthtech The Business of Healthtech in MENA

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

These Sisters Started a Side Hustle After a 'Light Bulb' Moment Standing in Line for Coffee — Now Their Business Has Done $100 Million in Total Sales

Elise Whang's and Emily Erkel's respective careers in law and retail strategy consulting provided crucial skills for establishing and growing LePrix, an innovative platform for luxury resale.

By Amanda Breen
Thought Leaders

44 Side Hustle Ideas to Make Extra Money in 2023

Do you need some extra cash? Here are 44 side hustles for making money on the side. From freelancing to selling products, find out how to earn extra income today.

By R.L. Adams
Starting a Business

60 Reasons Why Entrepreneurship Is Amazing

Most business owners will agree on one thing -- being in control of your own destiny is great.

By Jonathan Long
Growing a Business

5 Goal-Setting Guidelines That Drive Success

Consistency leads to constant motivation, and before you know it, you'll reach the pinnacle of success, one goal at a time.

By Brian Will
Starting a Business

4 Launch Strategies for Startup Success and Longevity

With these strategies, startups can create a loyal customer base that supports their brand for decades.

By Jessica Wong
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.