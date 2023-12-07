Aby Sam Thomas
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur Middle East
Aby Sam Thomas is the Editor in Chief of Entrepreneur Middle East. In this role, Aby is responsible for leading the publication on its editorial front, while also working to build the brand and grow its presence across the MENA region through the development and execution of events and other programming, as well as through representation in conferences, media, etc.
Aby has been working in journalism since 2011, prior to which he was an analyst programmer with Accenture, where he worked with J. P. Morgan Chase's investment banking arm at offices in Mumbai, London, and New York. He holds a Master's Degree in Journalism from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in New York.
Latest
2023, The Year That Was: Junah Balungcas, Founder, Baofriend
Baofriend is an Asian fusion F&B concept that launched in the UAE in 2022, and this year has seen it grow from its original location in Dubai to now operate a space in Abu Dhabi as well.
2023, The Year That Was: VKD Hospitality Group Co-Founders Varun Khemaney And Khalil Dahmash
2023 saw VKD Hospitality Group unveil its first homegrown concept, Honeycomb Hi-Fi, which has since gone on to be named Time Out Dubai's Bar of the Year.
2023, The Year That Was: Shafeena Yusuf Ali, Founder And Executive Director, Rizq Art Initiative
With Ali acting as its Executive Director, Rizq, located in Abu Dhabi's Al Reem Island, has been billed as an "independent, forward-thinking, and inclusive" artistic space that will focus on championing art and artists from the Global South.
The Ties That Bind: Harnessing The Power Of Collective Resolve
How many entrepreneurs out there can confidently state that their respective teams, in times of adversity, would stand united, and rally behind their leaders?
2023, The Year That Was: Quddus Pativada, Founder And CEO, ASI
Pativada and his team at ASI have built a "responsible, personal, and instructional" AI tool that can act as a student's lifelong tutor.
2023, The Year That Was: Dr. Ahmed Al-Ali, Co-Founder, DeepOpinion
DeepOpinion is a startup that has built an intelligent automation platform for businesses that helps them to process documents smarter, faster, and easier.